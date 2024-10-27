Inside Aayush Sharma's Birthday Celebrations With Brother-In-Laws Arbaaz And Sohail Khan, Salman Gives It A Miss

Belated Happy Birthday, Aayush Sharma! The actor turned 34 on October 26. To mark the special day, the birthday boy's wife, Arpita Khan, hosted a midnight birthday celebration for the love of her life. In a couple of photos and videos reposted by Arpita on her Instagram stories, we can spot the actor celebrating his birthday with his loved ones. The guest list included Aprita's brothers, Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan, the internet sensation Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Lulia Vantur, ace designer Falguni Shane Peacock, apex council member Suraj Samrat, designer Nachiket Barve, actor Varun Sharma and many others. In a clip, Aayush was seen cutting two scrumptious cakes. You can not miss his wife, Arpita and their kids, Ahil and Ayat, in the clip. Out of the two cakes, one was a two-tiered chocolate and vanilla cake adorned with minute balloons-kind of decor and a note written atop it, “Happy birthday.” The other one was a KitKat cake. While Aayush, Ahil and Arpita twinned in black, Ayat wore a cream-coloured frock.

Aayush Sharma is extremely close to Arpita's brother, Salman Khan. Aayush was last seen in Ruslaan, which was released in April. After attending the premiere night of the movie, Salman even posted a picture on his Instagram handle featuring him with Aayush, Arpita and their kids. In the frame, the family of five is seen posing on the red carpet, and their happiness is easily visible on their faces. Salman opted for a round-neck T-shirt paired with blue denim for the evening. On the other hand, the Ruslaan actor looked dapper in a grey T-shirt with a black jacket. Click here to check out the full story.

Aayush Sharma made his acting debut with Loveyatri, produced by his brother-in-law Salman Khan. But after working with him in a couple of films, Aayush decided to work outside the family. “It is not like that, it is my house. No actor works with only one production house. Honestly, it is very funny, but my choices have been in a lot of discussions. There are many actors who have worked in their comfort zone, worked with a particular production house, then went out, then went back to the same production house. I wanted to step out, my intention is to go out there,” in an interview with Bollywood Hungama.

Aayush Sharma got married to Arpita Khan in November 2014.