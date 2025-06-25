Aayush Sharma's Health Update After Two Back-To-Back Surgeries: "Act Early, Heal Properly"

Aayush Sharma took to Instagram to update his followers on his back-to-back surgeries recently. Stating how his back pain had initially started when he was performing a stunt for his film Ruslaan, he admitted to ignoring it at first. However, things started acting up while he was filming his latest movie and he realised his backache was a little more serious. He updated everyone that he was officially on his road to recovery.

What's Happening

Aayush Sharma recently put up an Instagram post, revealing details about his recent surgeries.

He penned a long post explaining how it all began with a simple back pain while he was shooting for Ruslaan. However, with time, the symptoms exacerbated and he had to seek medical attention.

His post read, "Life has its way of slowing you down to make sure you listen. For the last couple of years, I had been experiencing consistent pain in my back it started while pulling off a stunt during the action scene in Ruslaan - nothing too dramatic, so I did what most of us tend to do... ignored it, masked it, and kept going. It finally caught up with me while shooting for my current movie, and things took a turn. Movements that once felt like second nature - dancing, stunts, even the simplest stretches - became restricted. What I thought was temporary turned out to be far more serious."

The Antim actor added, "The biggest mistake? Taking the pain lightly and hoping it would heal on its own. But now... here we are. After two surgeries, I'm officially on the road to recovery. The journey has just begun, and I'm filled with nothing but gratitude, hope, and a burning desire to get back to doing what I love the most - being in front of the camera."

He expressed deep gratitude towards the doctors and his family for taking such good care of him, as he concluded, "This phase has taught me that good health isn't just about a six-pack - it's about what's happening inside. Don't ignore the whispers your body sends you. Act early. Heal properly. To the doctors - thank you for the laser-sharp attention and care. To my producer @isajidqureshi & director @dir_kiran - your patience and understanding in these uncertain weeks mean the world. And to my beautiful family - Arpita, Ahil, and Ayat - thank you for turning my bedrest into what felt more like a vacation than a punishment. Your laughter, love, and support have been my real medicine. And then there's my little man, Ahil, who looked at me and said - "Papa, you heal fast... I need my Wolverine back." I'm coming back stronger. For you. For me. For all of it. #Gratitude #RecoveryMode #BackSoon."

Aayush Sharma's Upcoming Projects

As for his next lineup, Aayush Sharma has been sharing glimpses of a new project that he is filming in Banaras. My Punjabi Nikaah and Dhak are the other two titles also expected in his slate of films.

In A Nutshell

Aayush Sharma shared a long Instagram post on recuperating from two back-to-back surgeries. He assured his well-wishers that he was officially on the road to recovery after getting the necessary medical help for his relapsing back pain.

