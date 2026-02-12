Salman Khan's Brother-In-Law Gets Threat Email, Sender Claims Bishnoi Link

Mumbai Police's crime branch is investigating a threat email that was send to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's brother-in-law and actor Aayush Sharma few months back.

The sender of the email to Sharma claimed he was a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, police said.

According to the sources, the threatening email sent to Sharma was sent via Proton Mail, making it difficult for the investigating agencies to track the location, as it constantly changes for these platforms.

Server locations are sometimes shown in one country and sometimes in another, making it difficult to trace the true source. This indicates that the sender of the threats was prepared to conceal their identity.

Though there was no formal complaint, the Mumbai police have launched a probe in connection with the threat email to Sharma.

Ranveer Singh's Threat Email Case

On Tuesday, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh received a threat in the form of a WhatsApp voice note demanding crores of rupees in ransom.

The threat was sent using a VPN. The security outside Singh's house has been increased after this.

Police suspect that members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang could be behind the threat.

Last week, five rounds were fired at filmmaker Rohit Shetty's residence in Mumbai's Juhu area.

Police have arrested five people in connection with the firing and claimed that the accused were acting on the instructions of Shubham Lonkar, an absconding member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.