7.62 mm Bullets, Scooter Delivery: New Details On Rohit Shetty House Firing

A highly sophisticated country-made weapon was used in the firing outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty's house in Mumbai's Juhu area, sources have said. At least five 7.62 mm bullets were fired at the Shetty Tower last Sunday, for which a member of the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility.

The 7.62 mm bullet is considered extremely powerful, known for its high velocity, deep penetration, and high-damage capability. Efforts are on to recover the shell casings to determine if the shooter used 7.62mmx39 mm or 7.62x51 mm bullets.

A forensic report is also awaited in this regard.

Mumbai Police's investigation indicates that the shooter was not alone. More members of the Bishnoi gang were likely accompanying him, and the police are trying to identify them and understand the gang module, as per Crime Branch sources.

If an online post from an account reportedly linked to the Bishnoi gang is to be believed, the firing was carried out by gang members Subham Lonkar, Arzoo Bishnoi, Hari Boxer, and Harman Shandu.

The police have so far arrested four men—Swapnil Sakat, Siddharth Yenpure, Samarth Pomaji, and Aditya Gayki. Lonkar, who is also an accused in the Baba Siddique murder case, was the mastermind of the crime, sources said. He is still at large.

Yenpure and Sakat allegedly received Rs 10,000 from Lonkar for delivering a scooter from Pune to the shooters in Mumbai. Lonkar handed over the money to Pomaji, who, in turn, gave the amount to the two accused upon the delivery of the scooter, the sources said. The accused's bank accounts and transaction details are being examined.

According to sources, one of the shooters took an auto after the firing. Initially, he had asked an auto driver for directions to Kalyan, but he refused. Later, another auto driver told cops he dropped him off near Vile Parle railway station.

Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty's security has been increased. He earlier had two policemen for his security, but additional force has been deployed at his home and for personal security after the firing.