"Wait And Watch": Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Warns After Rohit Shetty House Firing

A social media account linked to jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang shared a post, claiming responsibility for the firing at director Rohit Shetty's Mumbai residence in the early hours of Sunday.

From a social media account named Shubham Lonkar Arzoo Bishnoi, which had a profile picture of Lawrence Bishnoi, the post stated that individuals named Arzoo Bishnoi, Shubham Lonkar, Hari Boxer and Harman Shandu carried out the firing after repeated warnings to not meddle in their affairs. "This was a trailer. If he still doesn't understand our warnings, the gun will be fired not outside his house, but inside his bedroom on his chest," the post read.

The post also warned people in the Hindi film industry that they will face a fate worse than that of politician Baba Siddiqui, who was murdered on October 12, 2024, outside his son's office in Bandra. "The people we have reached out to better respond to us, else you will have no place to hide. To our enemies, beware, we will meet soon," the post further stated.

The gang's warning came hours after assailants fired at the first floor of the nine-storey building located in Mumbai's Juhu area at around 12.45 am. At least five rounds were fired and one bullet struck the glass of a gym located in the building. After the incident, a forensic science and ballistics expert team reached the spot to collect evidence.

While Mumbai Police called the post a publicity stunt, the Pune Police detained four persons in connection. Heavy security has been deployed outside the director's residence as probe into the firing continues. Twelve teams have been formed by the Crime Branch to find the accused.

Lawrence Bishnoi's gang has also claimed responsibility in the past for multiple attacks on actor-comedian Kapil Sharma's cafe in Canada, while also issuing threats to actor Salman Khan. In one instance, a threat note was left at Bandra Bandstand, where Khan's father Salim Khan went for his daily walk.