Shots Fired Outside Director Rohit Shetty's Mumbai Home, 'Motive Unknown'

Five rounds of shots were fired outside Bollywood film director and producer Rohit Shetty's residence in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday. The incident took place between 12:40 am to 1 am.

There were no reports of injuries.

It is not clear whether Shetty was inside his home during the firing.

The motive behind the attack is not yet known, the police said.

Juhu Police and crime branch teams rushed to the spot and launched the investigation. The cops are currently investigating the matter and exploring every possible angle to identify the perpetrators.

A high-level meeting of the Mumbai Police is also underway regarding the incident.

A case has been filed against unidentified assailants under relevant sections of the BNS and Arms Act.

Heavy security has been deployed around Shetty's Juhu tower, officials said.

Rohit Shetty is a renowned director in the Indian film industry, known for superhit movies like 'Golmaal' and 'Singham'.

A similar incident took place outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's Bandra residence in 2024, when two bike-borne men fired four rounds of gunshots and fled the spot. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang had claimed responsibility for the firing in a Facebook post and also said it was responsible for Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique's murder - the 66-year-old politician who was known to be close to Salman Khan. The gangster, who is in prison, has a long-standing feud with the actor and has issued him multiple threats in the past. The feud originates from the Blackbuck shooting case as the Bishnoi community considers Blackbucks sacred.

Salman Khan has been under a high security cover since the attack at his house.