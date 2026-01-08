Rohit Shetty: 'Made 17 Films But Not Got A Single Award, Only Invited To Host Shows'

Despite delivering some of Hindi cinema's most successful mass entertainers, filmmaker Rohit Shetty continues to remain on the fringes of the awards circuit. The director, known for blockbuster franchises like Golmaal and Singham, addressed this irony with trademark humour during a recent press interaction at the launch of the Indian National Cine Academy (INCA) in Mumbai.

What Rohit Shetty Said

Speaking to the media, Rohit took a self-deprecating dig at himself and said, "I have absolutely no relationship with awards. I have directed 17 films, and I'm only invited to award shows to host them." The remark, delivered with a smile, drew laughter from the gathering but also underscored the filmmaker's long-standing absence from award wins despite a prolific career.

Rohit was among several industry heavyweights present at the INCA press meet, including Dil Raju, Aanand L Rai, Lakshmi Manchu, Manoj Tiwari and Khushboo Sundar. The event marked the formal announcement of INCA, envisioned as a long-term national institution aimed at uniting 12 Indian film industries on a single platform.



Founded by Vishnu Vardhan Induri, the founder of SIIMA and the Celebrity Cricket League, INCA aims to promote collaboration, transparency and credible recognition across regions and languages.

During the interaction, Rohit also addressed the often-debated North-South cinema divide, calling it unnecessary and overstated. He said, "Ever since cinema began, production houses from the South have been making films in Hindi, and directors from there have been working here. Films from here have also been made in the South. This has been happening since the 1950s."

Referring to the controversy around remakes, he added, "It has only become controversial now when someone officially remakes a film. But the truth is that remakes and cross-industry collaborations have always existed. We should simply celebrate cinema."

Rohit went on to stress the need for unity in the age of social media. "The world is becoming smaller. Children from every state today know which actor belongs to which industry," he said, adding, "Why don't we all come together and create something meaningful?"

Emphasising global recognition, Rohit remarked, "When we are recognised internationally, people should not ask which state a person or film comes from. They should only know that this is an Indian actor, an Indian film, or an Indian producer."

He also highlighted a critical issue facing the industry today. "No matter how big a hit a film is, the theatre footfall never crosses four crore viewers. One of the biggest reasons for this is the language barrier," Rohit said. He added that the industry should move away from labels like Bollywood, Tollywood, or Kollywood and instead embrace broader identities such as Indian cinema or Hindi cinema.

The launch of INCA brought together stalwarts from across the country, sparking candid conversations and sharp observations, with Rohit Shetty's remarks standing out for their honesty, humour and larger vision for Indian cinema.



