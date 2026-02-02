Who Is Shubham Lonkar, Accused Of Firing Outside Rohit Shetty's Residence

Bollywood director Rohit Shetty's Mumbai residence, Shetty Tower, was targeted in a firing in the early hours of January 31. A social media account reportedly linked to Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, under the name Shubham Lonkar Arzoo Bishnoi, posted a message taking responsibility for the incident.

The post claimed that Shubham Lonkar, Arzoo Bishnoi, Hari Boxer and Harman Shandu carried out the firing. Following the incident, five people were detained, with the initial probe suggesting links to Bishnoi gang member Lonkar, who is also an accused in the Baba Siddique murder case.

Who Is Shubham Lonkar?

Shubham Lonkar, a Pune resident, is an accused in the October 2024 Baba Siddique murder case. He was also questioned after the firing outside actor Salman Khan's residence in April 2024. He was later released due to insufficient evidence.

According to reports, a shooter in the Siddique case told police that Lonkar was heavily influenced by religion and nationalism and he was brainwashed into targeting the politician by claiming that it would be akin to a patriotic act. Lonkar, currently on the run, had also claimed responsibility on social media following Siddique's murder.

Police investigations revealed that Lonkar was arrested by the Akola police in January 2024 in a case related to supplying arms. Authorities found communications between him and Bishnoi. Lonkar was later released on bail.

During interrogation, Lonkar stated that he wanted to join the Army, but he failed the recruitment test in Jaisalmer in 2018-19. In Jaisalmer, he met a person called Bajra, who introduced him to the Bishnoi gang.

As per reports, Lonkar then received arms training in Nepal and Azerbaijan under the Bishnoi gang's guidance. Returning to Pune, he ran a dairy business with his brother and reportedly brainwashed youngsters into becoming shooters when instructed.

“Small Trailer”: Warning To Rohit Shetty

The social media post claiming responsibility for the firing at Rohit Shetty's house stated that it was meant as a warning. “We messaged him (Shetty) many times, telling him not to interfere in our work, but he still didn't understand.”

Calling the incident a “small trailer,” the post issued a warning that if Shetty did not comply, “next time the shots won't be fired outside the house, they will be fired inside, in his bedroom, on his chest.”

The post also warned Bollywood as a whole, saying people should fall in line or face serious consequences, even worse than what happened to Baba Siddique.