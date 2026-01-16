Betrayal, Brutality, Vulnerability: The Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi Split

"Sahab, how are you? This is Goldy Brar... the broker you used to send money to Lawrence (Bishnoi)... I had threatened, but maybe you thought they were the goons... They are police informers.... We killed Jora Sidhu; go find out how we cut his throat in front of the Burj Khalifa... It's easy to kill you and your brother...you see how you want to go about it. Don't think that bodyguards will save you; someday you will be alone for 10 seconds. You have humiliated me by giving them money (Bishnoi's men) and ignoring my calls. "This is your last warning," - an NDTV-exclusive audio of fugitive gangster Goldy Brar threatening a Gurugram-based businessman last year.

This raw threat ripped open to the facade of the brotherhood between Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently in jail, exposing betrayal, throat-slitting brutality, and vulnerability. Sources told NDTV that the rift has shattered Bishnoi's syndicate: 90 per cent of criminals have defected to the gang operated by Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara or slyly play both sides, turning a once-unbreakable empire into a deadly free-for-all.

8 Fugitives Brought Back

"The split has created a mess. Some of the criminals now even want to be self-deported over fear of being killed in the US," a Haryana police source said. Efforts are also being made by the Haryana Police by coordinating with local law enforcement agencies, Interpol and Foreign Ministry officials.

Data accessed by NDTV shows that Haryana Police brought back eight fugitives, the highest number in five years, from various countries through extradition requests or deportations. "More than 15 of our fugitives are currently detained in the USA, Georgia, Armenia, the UAE, and elsewhere, and we're hopeful we will bring them back in 2026 to face justice here," the police source added.

The split is also startlingly evident after Sunil Yadav, also known as Goliya, was murdered by the Bishnoi gang in 2024. Yadav had fled out of India sometime between 2020 and 2021. Rahul Sarkar and four others were arrested for facilitating these passports for Godara, Yadav, Naresh Sethi's nephew Akshay, and Sachin Thappan, among others.

Yadav was murdered as he was suspected of being a police informer and being hand in glove with the Punjab Police in the encounter of another criminal, Ankit Bhadu.

Green Cards, Gangs, And Double-Crosses

Over the course of early 2025, the Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi split happened, as differences cropped up between the two syndicates, mostly after Anmol Bishnoi was detained in the United States.

Since then a series of incidents have taken place, like the murders of Sukhdeep Singh, alias Sippa, Inderpreet Singh, alias Parry, and the attack on Harry Boxer.

Bishnoi now functions relying on three main aides - Arzoo Bishnoi, Harry Boxer and Goldy Dhillon. Mahender Saharan, Naveen Boxer, Rahul Rinau, and Vicky Pehelwan form part of the larger Brar-Godara nexus.

During a press conference on Thursday, the Haryana Special Task Force (STF) announced the arrests of Brar-Godara aides: Raman, Lokesh, Balraj alias Balram and Ravinder Singh alias Ravi.

In a statement, the STF said that the accused "were actively involved in operating extortion rackets for the Rohit Godara-Goldy Brar gang from abroad and orchestrated firing incidents on businessmen and the general public, as well as on their houses and offices, across Haryana, Delhi, Punjab, and Rajasthan, in cases of non-payment of extortion money."

Three of the accused fled to the US last year, and interrogation revealed their roles in the murder of Sunil Yadav and an attack on wanted criminal Harry Boxer. Raman, who had first visited the US in 2017, got rid of his passport and later managed to get a green card.

"Godara gave the contract to kill Boxer to Raman. He was promised 2 crores," another source told NDTV. Boxer was along with two other people, including Banwari Godara, when he was attacked. Boxer escaped unhurt, but Banwari died.

Sources said that Banwari was not the intended hit, and he may have been the mole in the Bishnoi nexus, working for the Godaras.

Raman's entry into the main Brar-Godara-Bishnoi syndicate was facilitated by Virender Sambhi, who was killed in Indiana in January this year. This murder was claimed by the Godara-Brar syndicate. Sambhi also introduced Raman to Bhanu Rana, another high-profile gangster associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate, who is in custody in the US and faces deportation to India.

"Some of the new recruits too don't know for sure which side they will be playing on. The spillover has been a nightmare even for the criminals," a source said.