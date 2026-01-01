Shots Fired At Bishnoi Gang Lawyer's Vehicle By Men On Bike In Delhi

A car carrying a lawyer who is part of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's legal team, was shot at in Delhi on Tuesday. Besides the lawyer, there were four others in the car, which was targetted near the Delhi's Kashmere Gate inter-state bus stand this morning.

Sources suggested that he was the target, but another person took a bullet in the shoulder. He is out of danger.

The Delhi Police said around 10 am, five people were in a car near the Marghat Hanuman Temple, including a lawyer from Lawrence Bishnoi's legal team. The car was shot at.

The victims have alleged that three people arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire.

A forensic team is investigating the incident at the scene, examining every angle, the police said.

Asked if the police is suspecting any particular gang, Raja Banthia, a senior officer of Delhi Police, said, "We are looking at it from all the angles".