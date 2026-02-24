Video Shows Delhi Auto Driver Allegedly Offering Young Women To Foreign Tourist, Internet Demands Action

A video circulating on social media has sparked outrage after it showed an auto-rickshaw driver in Delhi allegedly offering to arrange paid sexual services for a foreign tourist during a ride. The clip quickly drew sharp criticism online, with many demanding strict action against the driver. The video was shared on Instagram by a foreign traveller identified as @daviddxiao, who documented the uncomfortable exchange. In the footage, the driver can be heard suggesting that "rooms are available" and claiming he could arrange "good girls" aged 18–20.

Despite clear refusals, the driver allegedly continued to push the proposal, making the passenger uneasy. The traveller later shared that he felt deeply uncomfortable, pressured, and unsafe throughout the journey.

Internet Reaction

Social media users strongly condemned the incident, with many users tagging Delhi Police and calling for strict legal action against the driver. Many said that such behavior tarnishes India's global image and goes against the spirit of "Atithi Devo Bhava" (Guest is God). So far, the police have not responded to the incident.

One user said, "India is a beautiful and safe country, but like anywhere in the world, you still need to be careful around certain people."

Another commented, "Sorry for your experience, we apologize; this was a shameful incident that is hurting all of us Indians. Hope @delhi.police_official @cmo.delhi will try to take immediate steps to make every visitor feel safe and have a pleasant experience."

A third said, "Hello @DelhiPolice. Please look into this urgently. Kindly trace his whereabouts and rescue the women who may be trapped in this racket. This needs immediate action."

"Shameful and unacceptable. Exploiting vulnerable girls for money is inhuman. Strict action is needed, and such networks must be completely shut down. A request to concerned authorities to set an example so as to avoid such instances in the future," added a fourth.

Following the incident, several users advised visitors to opt for safer and more accountable transport options in Delhi, such as the Delhi Metro or app-based cab services like Uber and Ola, which provide ride tracking and driver details.