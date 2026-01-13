Foreigner Records Man Dumping Trash Into Sea At Gateway Of India, Internet Reacts Strongly

Lately, social media has been buzzing with discussions on civic sense in India and the idea that maintaining it is a fundamental responsibility of every citizen. However, several troubling incidents suggest there's still a long way to go in turning that awareness into action. Recently, a video went viral, showing a man dumping a bag of waste into the Arabian Sea near the Gateway of India in Mumbai.

The act was captured on video by a foreign traveller who was filming a vlog. In the clip, the shocked tourist is heard questioning the man, who was accompanied by his young daughter, but receives no response. The man reportedly arrived at the waterfront in his vehicle, tossed the rubbish into the water without any hesitation, and casually walked away. The tourist, remarked, "That's not good," as the video ended, expressing his disappointment at the irresponsible act.

Can we repost this video until this man is identified by @MumbaiPolice & @mybmc and heavy punishment is given to this guy who casually dumped garbage into the water 😭😭😭#FI

Outrage on Social Media

The video has reignited debates regarding civic sense and the effectiveness of waste management enforcement in India's financial capital. Many expressed embarrassment at the act, especially since it happened in front of a foreign visitor and near Mumbai's iconic landmark. Some questioned why authorities didn't step in and demanded the Maharashtra government to take strict action against him.

One user wrote, "Find him and fine him heavily, not just few hundred bugs. Fine him in multiple thousands."

Another commented, " He has a daughter with him..That's what he is teaching her. @mybmc @MumbaiPolice must catch hold of him n teach him a lesson,throw him in the ocean."

A third said, "I'm 34 and was never taught not to litter—streets, parks, buses, trains. Same for my family. This is true for 100+ crore Indians. Civic sense won't magically appear. Not in 50 years—unless strict penalties are enforced."

"And teaching his kids too that his act is ok.. schools need to take up civic sense in a BIG way else our next gen will also be lost... use the Japanese method.. make kids clean their classrooms before they start classes.. dignity of labour and need for cleanliness.. make it fun, not a chore," added a fourth.