Aayush Sharma On Working Outside Salman Khan's Production House: 'Cannot Keep Working Only In The Family'

Aayush Sharma, who is gearing up for his upcoming action-thriller Ruslaan, was recently quizzed about his decision to move out of his superstar brother-in-law Salman Khan's production house and work with newer people. For the unversed, Ruslaan is the first time since his debut that Aayush Sharma has worked with an outside production house. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, when asked “what went wrong”, Aayush opened up about his decision. He said, “It is not like that, it is my house. No actor works with only one production house. Honestly, it is very funny, but my choices have been in a lot of discussions. There are many actors who have worked in their comfort zone, worked with a particular production house, then went out, then went back to the same production house. I wanted to step out, my intention is to go out there.”

“I cannot keep working only in the family, in a closed set-up, because then my growth would also be stunted. It was a conscious decision to move out of the family for sometime to work outside. It was important for me to grow, learn myself, evolve and be worthy enough to be called back,” he added.

Earlier, Aayush Sharma shared an interesting anecdote about the superstar. Aayush, who is married to Salman's sister Arpita Khan, opened up about the time when the actor wanted to know about his earnings. In a chat with comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Aayush shared, “Salman asked me about my earnings. I said I make nothing. My father sends me money and I am living off that. I said, yes there is money in the house but I don't earn. He looked at Arpita and said ‘This guy is too honest'. He immediately said, ‘I like this boy, shaadi pakki'.”

Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan got married in 2014. They are proud parents to two kids - daughter Ayat Sharma and son Ahil Sharma. On the work front, Aayush was last seen in the music video Chumma Chumma.