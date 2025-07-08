Watch: Did You Know Priyanka Chopra's Daughter Malti and Salman Khan's Niece Ayat Are Besties?

Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie seems to have made a new friend. She is none other than Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan's little girl, Ayat. On Tuesday, July 8, Priyanka dropped a video on her Instagram Stories featuring the adorable munchkins.

Priyanka Chopra and Arpita Khan happened to meet each other in the US.

In the clip, Malti and Ayat are seen holding hands and chatting joyfully at what appears to be Priyanka Chopra's residence. Malti, 3, looks cute in a blue shirt and beige pants. She is carrying a plush toy in her arms. 5-year-old Ayat, on the other hand, dons a multi-coloured printed dress.

Priyanka Chopra captioned the post, “So good seeing you, Arpita Khan Sharma. Our girls are such besties.”

Instagram/Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Arpita Khan re-uploaded the video on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “It is always so lovely meeting you and it was even lovelier spending the evening with Maltie.”

Instagram/Priyanka Chopra Jonas

On the same day, Arpita Khan shared a snap on her Instagram Stories where Ayat and her older brother Ahil Sharma were seen strolling at a park. Arpita's husband, actor Aayush Sharma, was also a part of the frame. Ayat was holding her father's hand.

Instagram/Arpita Khan

Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma got married in 2014. They welcomed Ahil in 2016. The couple became proud parents to Ayat in 2019.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra tied the knot with singer Nick Jonas in 2018. They embraced parenthood through surrogacy in 2022.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is currently seen in Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. The film, directed by Ilya Naishuller, arrived on Prime Video on July 2. Up next, PeeCee will play a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff.

Apart from that, Priyanka Chopra is ready to feature in Citadel Season 2. The web series, scheduled to premiere this year, has been postponed "to a spring 2026 debut".

Speculations are also rife that Priyanka has been roped in for SS Rajamouli's next project, tentatively titled SSMB29. She will be sharing screen space with Telugu star Mahesh Babu