<i>Chhichhore</i> Clocks 5 Years: Varun Sharma Remembers "Kammo" Sushant Singh Rajput

Director Nitesh Tiwari's 2019 comedy Chhichhore clocked 5 years on September 6. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film featured a cast led by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Sharma. Prateik Patil Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Naveen Polishetty were also a part of the movie. As Chhichhore turned 5, Varun Sharma, who played the role of Gurmeet ‘Sexa' in the film, walked down memory lane and shared a slew of “special” BTS moments from the film sets on Instagram. He also paid tribute to his co-star Sushant Singh Rajput who essayed the character of Aniruddh Pathak aka Kammo in the film.

In the first picture, Varun Sharma stands near a balcony wearing a suit. The following snap is a selfie, presumably clicked at one of Kapil Sharma's comedy shows. It features the cast of Chhichhore, including Sushant, Shraddha Kapoor, Naveen Polishetty and others. The next few snaps show the Chhichhore gang having fun and flashing million-dollar smiles. In one of the clicks, the cast poses together arm-in-arm wearing the iconic ‘Losers' T-shirt. The carousel ends with a scene from the film presenting Varun and Sushant in conversation.

“Kammo (heart emoji). Celebrating Chhichhore. A Film so special and so close to all of us” read Varun Sharma's heartfelt note. Reacting to the post, Shraddha Kapoor commented, “Kammmoooo (smiley emoji).”

Shraddha Kapoor celebrated 5 years of Chhichhore by dropping a picture and video montage on her Instagram timeline. The first video captures her and Sushant Singh Rajput posing for goofy photos on the film sets with Tahir Raj Bhasin. In a separate photo, the cast and crew are cutting a cake. Nitesh Tiwari also makes an appearance in one of the frames. Along with the post, Shraddha wrote, “Woh din bhi kya din the” referring to one of Chhichhore's much-loved tracks sung by Arijit Singh.

Chhichhore was one of Sushant Singh Rajput's last films. He died on June 14, 2020.