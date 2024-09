The One Where Janhvi Kapoor Got "<i>Stree</i>'s Blessings." See Instagram Exchange With Shraddha Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor's new track Daavudi has been trending and how. The track features Janhvi Kapoor ruling the dance floor with Devara co-star Jr NTR. After Janhvi dropped a clip from the track on her Instagram profile, she got a whole lot of love from Shraddha Kapoor. The Stree 2 star commented, "I mean Wha.... Girl." Janhvi Kapoor replied to Shraddha's comment. "OMG Stree's blessings," she wrote. Shraddha Kapoor is basking in the success of Stree 2. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee. The film released on August 15. The film also featured cameos by Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan and Tamannaah.

See Shraddha Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram exchange here:

Shraddha Kapoor is the star of films like Stree, Haider, Ek Villain, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar,Luv Ka The End, Baaghi and Baaghi 3, ABCD 2, Rock On 2, Half Girlfriend, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Chhichhore, Street Dancer 3, Haseena Parkar. Daughter of actor Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure, Shraddha made her debut with the 2010 heist film Teen Patti.

Janhvi Kapoor has had a busy year with back-to-back releases. She starred in Mr & Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao. She then starred in Ulajh, co-starring Roshan Mathew, Gulshan Devaiah, Adil Hussain, Meiyang Chang and Rajesh Tailang. Janhvi has also signed a film with Ram Charan. She will also star in Shashank Khaitan's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, co-starring Varun Dhawan.