Mush Alert: Janhvi Kapoor's Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya Reacts To Her New <i>Devara</i> Song

Janhvi Kapoor's new song Daavudi has been topping the list of trends and how. The song features Devara stars Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR dancing their hearts out. The track got a big shout out from Janhvi Kapoor's boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. He shared the track on social media and he wrote on his Instagram profile, "Wow wow wow, apsara ho tum ya koi pari." Devara stars Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles. Jr NTR will be reuniting with Koratala Siva for the film after Janatha Garage.

This is what Shikhar Pahariya posted:

Sharing the dance number, Janhvi Kapoor wrote, "Here's the Daavudi video song to keep you on track for the Blast on the big screens." Check out the post here:

The film's new release dates were announced in June this year. Karan Johar, who will distribute the Hindi version of the film, shared an update and wrote, "Prepare for an early arrival for an epic showdown with the unforgiving storm! Man of Masses Jr NTR's #Devara - in cinemas 27th September, 2024."

Janhvi Kapoor talked about her equation with rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya on an episode of Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 8. Karan Johar asked Janhvi, "You have had an interesting path of love, you were dating Shikhar, and then you dated someone else and now you are dating Shikhar again. True or False?" Janhvi said, "Have you heard that song, Nadaan Parindey Ghar Aaja? Shikhar used to sing that to me a lot."

Janhvi added during the episode, "I will say this, he is, not just for me, but for her (Khushi), for dad and everyone in our family, he has been there from the start as a friend. Not in a way that made me feel like he is expecting anything or he is a pushover or any of those things. He was just there in a very selfless dignified way and in a way that I have not seen many men capable of being there for another human being."