<i>Devara</i> Song <i>Daavudi</i>: Janhvi Kapoor And Jr NTR Have A Blast

The third song from Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR's Devara is out now and it's a dance number in all its glory. Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor will share screen space in the film for the first time. In the song titled Daavudi, Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor are seen dancing their heart out to the fast-paced beats of the song. The song seemingly celebrates joy and love as the couple take the centre stage. Janhvi Kapoor, who is known for her dance skills, is seen in a perfect synchronization with her co-star Jr NTR. The song is written by Varadaraj Chikkaballapura and it has been sung by Nakash Aziz and Akasa. The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Sharing the song, Janhvi Kapoor wrote, "Here's the #Daavudi Video Song to keep you on track for the Blast on the Big Screens." Take a look:

Earlier, two songs from the film were released - Chuttamalle and Fear Song. Devara stars Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, Srikanth and Shine Tom Chacko in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, with cinematography by Rathnavelu ISC, production design by Sabu Cyril and editing by Sreekar Prasad. It is scheduled to hit theatres on September 27, 2024.

The film's new release date was announced in June this year. Karan Johar, who will distribute the Hindi version of the film, shared an update and wrote, "Prepare for an early arrival for an epic showdown with the unforgiving storm! Man of Masses Jr NTR's #Devara - in cinemas 27th September, 2024." Take a look:

Speaking of her Devara character earlier this year, Janhvi Kapoor told news agency ANI, "My character is very entertaining. I had a great time on that set because the way those people carry out their work with love, the way they do it, the passion with which they do their work, their stories are so beautiful. They present every story with conviction. It is very unique, a different temperament, passion, attitude is there in their films. And I consider myself very lucky to have got this opportunity," she said. Jr NTR reunited with Koratala Siva for the film after Janatha Garage.