Pushpa 2 To Kanguva, Most Anticipated Indian Movies For 2024: IMDb List

Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2: The most awaited sequel to Pushpa, featuring superstars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, is scheduled to be released on December 6 this year. The film also Fahadh Faasil in the lead role.

Devara: Part 1: Another film making it to the IMDb list is the Telugu film Devara: Part 1, which features RRR actor Jr NTR and Mili actress Janhvi Kapoor in titular roles. For the unversed, this film marks Janhvi Kapoor's Telugu debut, and will release on September 27, 2024.

Welcome To The Jungle:This is another much-awaited movie of this year featuring an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Jacqueline Fernandez and Johny Lever among others. The film is directed by Ahmed Khan and will be released on December 20, 2024.

The Greatest Of All Time: This sci-fi film, also called GOAT, will feature Thalapathy Vijay in dual roles. The film also features Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Mohan and Sneha. The Greatest of All Time will be released on September 5.

Kanguva: This Tamil-language fantasy action film directed by Siva Kortala features Suriya in the lead role along side Disha Patani. It also features Animal star Bobby Deol in a negative role. The film will be released on October 10, 2024.

Singham Again: This Rohit Shetty directorial is a movie which fans are waiting for with baited breath. Singham Again will be released on November 1st, 2024. The film features Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff. Arjun Kapoor will be playing the antagonist in the film.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Another film making its way to the IMDb chart in the most -awaited film is the his horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. In the third part, Vidya Balan will reprise her role of Manjulika. Bad Newz actor Triptii Dimri has been cast opposite Kartik Aaryan, who will be reprising his role as Rooh baba. The film will be released on October 31, 2024.

Thangalaan: The much-talked about film is based on the true events that revolve around the lives of mine workers in the Kolar Gold Fields. The film also featuring Parvathy Thiruvothu and Malavika Mohanan will release on August 15, 2024.

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha: This love saga featuring friends Ajay Devgn and Tabu's be released on August 2nd. Their upcoming film also features Sai Manjrekar and Shantanu Maheshwari, who will be playing Tabu and Ajay Devgn's younger selves in the film.