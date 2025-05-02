WAVES Summit 2025: How Allu Arjun Perfected <i>Pallu</i> Shot In <i>Pushpa 2</i> (Not In One Take)

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 earned Rs 1,234.1 crore at the Indian box office. He discussed challenges of filming a complex shot at the WAVES summit. The iconic pallu shot took 70 to 80 takes to perfect during production.

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 is not only one of his career-defining films, but it's also etched in the Indian film history for its gigantic performance at the box office. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned a staggering Rs 1,234.1 crore across India. At the first World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) in Mumbai, Allu Arjun shared the BTS story of perfecting the iconic pallu shot in Pushpa 2.

Speaking about the challenges he faced while filming the shot, Allu Arjun said, "It was a shot in the trailer, and it was also in one of the first teasers for Pushpa 2. I don't know how many people have seen it. We started shooting it, and it was a very complex shot, and it took 70 to 80 takes. We started in the morning around 8:30 am, and around 11 am, I started to get the hang of it. Finally, by around 2:30 pm, we got the shot."

He mentioned how the production crew faced difficulties while trying to track the number of takes and added, "They had run out of all the numbers and the alphabets, so I just told them to take the clap out of it and said, 'Whichever is the last take is the perfect one, and we are going to do it until we get it right."

On the work front, Allu Arjun will next be seen in Atlee's film, tentatively titled AA22xA6. The project promises to be a high-concept, VFX-driven spectacle.

Allu Arjun announced AA22xA6 in a post on X last month.

The actor shared a video that showed glimpses of his meeting with Atlee and a leading special effects company in Los Angeles.

He wrote, "Magic with mass and a world beyond imagination! #AA22. Teaming up with Atlee Garu for something truly spectacular with the unparalleled support of Sun Pictures."

Produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures, the untitled film is slated to go into production in August 2025.

NDTV is at the inaugural edition of the Waves Summit, currently on at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai.