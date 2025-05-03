Fans See Similarities Between Janhvi Kapoor And Sridevi In A Clip From <i>Devara</i> With Jr NTR

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Janhvi Kapoor made her Telugu film debut in Devara: Part 1. Jr NTR praised Janhvi's performance in the movie, highlighting her talent. A clip shows Janhvi's character expressing admiration for Jr NTR's role.

Janhvi Kapoor made her Telugu debut last year with Jr Ntr in Devara: Part 1. The film also had Saif Ali Khan in a key role.

While promoting the film last year. Janhvi had spoken about how making her debut in the South film industry made her feel like coming back home, and also closer to her mother, the late Sridevi. Jr NTR too had heaped praises on Janhvi for her contributions in the film.

Now a clip from Devara has resurfaced where Jahnvi's onscreen character is seen gushing over Vara, played by Jr NTR.

In this clip, Janhvi's character Thangam is heard simping over Vara, her childhood friend who won her over with his soft-spoken nature. She also tells her friend how Vara wrestled a dangerous shark and killed it. Right then the frame shifts to Vara returning from the sea, and Janhvi flirts with him.

Fans have flooded the comments section with, "She is giving Sridevi's vibe in her own way", while one internet user mentioned, "She is exactly like her mom so chulbuli, Sridevi ji yaad dila di."

Another comment read, "She is just like her mother, very soon we will hear people calling her Sri Janhvi", while someone else remarked, "Janhvi is looking exactly like Sridevi."

Fans are waiting for more official details on Devara: Part 2. Janhvi is currently busy working on Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Varun Dhawan.

