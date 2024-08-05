<i>Devara</i> New Posters: Janhvi Kapoor And Jr NTR's Breezy Romance

Ahead of the release of the second single, the makers of Devara unveiled two new posters from the film. The posters feature Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR posing romantically. In the first poster, Janhvi can be seen holding Jr NTR from the back. In the other, Janhvi and Jr NTR's hands are intertwined. In the picture, Janhvi can be seen wearing a blue saree, teaming it with a maroon blouse. The caption accompanying the first poster read, "The maestros who will weave their magic for our #DevaraSecondSingle." In the second poster, the caption read, "The countdown to our breezy charttopper begins!" Take a look:

ICYMI, this is the poster we are talking about:

The film's new release date was announced in June this year. Karan Johar, who will distribute the Hindi version of the film, shared an update and wrote, "Prepare for an early arrival for an epic showdown with the unforgiving storm! Man of Masses Jr NTR's #Devara - in cinemas 27th September, 2024." Take a look:

Speaking of her Devara character earlier this year, Janhvi Kapoor told news agency ANI, "My character is very entertaining. I had a great time on that set because the way those people carry out their work with love, the way they do it, the passion with which they do their work, their stories are so beautiful. They present every story with conviction. It is very unique, a different temperament, passion, attitude is there in their films. And I consider myself very lucky to have got this opportunity," she said. Jr NTR reunited with Koratala Siva for the film after Janatha Garage.