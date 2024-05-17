Devara First Single Promo: Jr NTR's Lord Of Fear Arc Begins

A still from the song. (courtesy: YouTube)

Jr NTR, affectionately called as the Man of Masses by his legion of fans, is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated film, Devara: Part 1. Excitement reached new heights as the makers unveiled the promo for the film's first song, titled Fear. Janhvi Kapoor shared the promo of the song on social media, heralding it as a warning from the "Lord of Fear". The song will be out on May 19. Anirudh Ravichander composed the music.

In the promo, Fear song offers an adrenaline-fueled anthem in sync with the film's thematic essence. The song's thematic alignment with the movie's central motif of fear is the highlight.With lyrics that echo the dichotomy between valour and fear, the song tantalises viewers with glimpses of what promises to be a power-packed musical journey.

Captioning the post on Instagram, Jr NTR wrote, "#FearSong from May 19th… #Devara."

Devara is slated to release in theatres on October 10 and will mark Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR's first collaboration. It will also mark Janhvi's Telugu debut. The film is produced by Karan Johar's production house Dharma Productions.

Speaking of the project, Janhvi told The Week, "I never learned Telugu and it is something I am ashamed of. I can understand it phonetically, but I can't speak it. Yes, it is one of my biggest regrets." She added, "This part of me had been dormant for a while. But the Devara team is very patient and helpful. They are working with such stalwarts and I am so grateful they are just a call away to help me with my lines."