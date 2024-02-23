Janhvi Kapoor On Devara Prep: 'Never Learned Telugu And It Is Something I Am Ashamed Of'

Janhvi Kapoor on the sets of Devara. (courtesy: janhvikapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor has a super busy schedule. Her line-up of films also includes Koratala Siva's Devara, co-starring Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan. The film marks Janhvi's Telugu film debut. In a recent interview with The Week, the actress said, "I just received the dialogues of Devara last night, and all I want to do is sit in my room and learn my lines." Speaking of the project, Janhvi told The Week, "I never learned Telugu and it is something I am ashamed of. I can understand it phonetically, but I can't speak it. Yes, it is one of my biggest regrets." She added, "This part of me had been dormant for a while. But the Devara team is very patient and helpful. They are working with such stalwarts and I am so grateful they are just a call away to help me with my lines."

On Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 8 last year, Janhvi Kapoor talked about her experience of working in Devara and she said, "I realised this when I showed up on set, on the Devara film sets. It felt like everything I have done up until now has been like workshops, or like getting ready, or getting to know myself. The first couple of years, I don't think I realised how lost I was, how much like a headless chicken I was. Internally, emotionally and the only thing I knew was that I love my work. And, it is in many ways, keeping me alive, and keeping me sane. In a lot of ways, I was escaping into my work. So, I feel like when I came on to this set, I felt like, 'Okay, this is who I am'. And this is who I am. And all of that knowledge and all of those experiences have prepared me for this moment. I value all those films and experiences so much. But I feel like this is my calling and I feel better about myself and what I am going to do hopefully from now on."

Devara is slated to release in theatres on October 10 and it will mark Janhvi Kapoor and superstar Jr NTR's first collaboration.