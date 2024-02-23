Janhvi Kapoor On Devara Prep: "Never Learned Telugu And It Is Something I Am Ashamed Of"

"I can understand it phonetically, but I can't speak it. Yes, it is one of my biggest regrets," said Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor On Devara Prep: 'Never Learned Telugu And It Is Something I Am Ashamed Of'

Janhvi Kapoor on the sets of Devara. (courtesy: janhvikapoor)

New Delhi:

Janhvi Kapoor has a super busy schedule. Her line-up of films also includes Koratala Siva's Devara, co-starring Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan. The film marks Janhvi's Telugu film debut. In a recent interview with The Week, the actress said, "I just received the dialogues of Devara last night, and all I want to do is sit in my room and learn my lines." Speaking of the project, Janhvi told The Week, "I never learned Telugu and it is something I am ashamed of. I can understand it phonetically, but I can't speak it. Yes, it is one of my biggest regrets." She added, "This part of me had been dormant for a while. But the Devara team is very patient and helpful. They are working with such stalwarts and I am so grateful they are just a call away to help me with my lines."

On Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 8 last year, Janhvi Kapoor talked about her experience of working in Devara and she said, "I realised this when I showed up on set, on the Devara film sets. It felt like everything I have done up until now has been like workshops, or like getting ready, or getting to know myself. The first couple of years, I don't think I realised how lost I was, how much like a headless chicken I was. Internally, emotionally and the only thing I knew was that I love my work. And, it is in many ways, keeping me alive, and keeping me sane. In a lot of ways, I was escaping into my work. So, I feel like when I came on to this set, I felt like, 'Okay, this is who I am'. And this is who I am. And all of that knowledge and all of those experiences have prepared me for this moment. I value all those films and experiences so much. But I feel like this is my calling and I feel better about myself and what I am going to do hopefully from now on."

Devara is slated to release in theatres on October 10 and it will mark Janhvi Kapoor and superstar Jr NTR's first collaboration.

Also Read

.