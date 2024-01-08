Devara First Glimpse: Jr NTR's Adventures In A Sea Of Blood

Jr NTR in a shot from the teaser. (courtesy: YouTube)

The first glimpse of Jr NTR's much-awaited film Devara is out and it has been creating a buzz. In the first glimpse, we can see boats sailing to the shore. As soon as the boats reach the shore, goons get confronted by Jr NTR and killing ensues. Jr NTR can be seen killing people mercilessly and washing his weapons in a sea. The video ends with Jr NTR's dialogue (Translated), "This sea has seen more blood and weapons than fish. That's why it is called the Red Sea." The video is shot in black and blue lights. Take a look:

Devara marks Janhvi Kapoor's Telugu debut. A few months back, Janhvi Kapoor shared a BTS photo from the shoot on her Instagram profile. In the photo, Janhvi Kapoor can be seen dressed in a blue saree that she paired with a green blouse. She is seen with kohl-rimmed eyes in the click. Janhvi Kapoor captioned the post, "Missing set and the team and being Thangam." She added the hashtag #Devara to her post. Take a look:

On his 40th birthday last year, Jr NTR had announced the film's title and had revealed the release date for Devara. It will open in cinemas on April 5, 2024. Take a look:

On the work front, Jr NTR will be reuniting with Koratala Siva for the film after Janatha Garage. Jr NTR has had a stellar 2023 professionally. He attended the 95th Oscars, where the song Naatu Naatu from his film RRR won an award for the Best Original Song. The film stars Prakash Raj, Srikanth Meka, Tom Shine Chacko, Narain and Saif Ali Khan as well. Anirudh Ravichander composed the music. Sreekar Prasad is the editor of the project. Ratnavelu is handling the cinematography and production design will be handled by Sabu Cyril.