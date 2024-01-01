Devara New Poster: Jr NTR's Film's First Glimpse To Be Out On This Date

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: jr NTR )

RRR star JR NTR welcomed 2024 with a bang. On the first day of the new year, the actor treated fans to a new poster of his upcoming film, Devara. He also announced that the film's first glimpse on January 8, 2024. In the new poster of Devara, the RRR actor can be seen standing on the ship with an intense look on his face. Sharing the poster, Jr NTR wrote, "Wishing you all a very Happy New Year. Can't wait for you all to experience the glimpse of #Devara on Jan 8th." For the unversed, Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor will marking her Telugu debut with Devara.

Take a look at the poster below:

A few months back, Janhvi Kapoor shared a BTS photo from the shoot on her Instagram profile. In the photo, Janhvi Kapoor can be seen dressed in a blue saree that she paired with a green blouse. She is seen with kohl-rimmed eyes in the click. Janhvi Kapoor captioned the post, "Missing set and the team and being Thangam." She added the hashtag #Devara to her post. In the comments section of her post, Janhvi's rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya wrote, "Thangammmm."

Check out Janhvi Kapoor's post here:

The film's lead actress Janhvi Kapoor's association with the project was announced on her birthday earlier this year. "It is finally happening. Can't wait to set sail with my favourite Jr NTR," she wrote in the caption along with a red heart icon. Jr NTR commented on the post, "Welcome on board Janhvi. Wishing you a very happy birthday... Have a great one."

On his 40th birthday last year, Jr NTR had announced the film's title and had revealed the release date for Devara. It will open in cinemas on April 5, 2024.

on the work front, Jr NTR will be reuniting with Koratala Siva for the film after Janatha Garage. Jr NTR has had a stellar year professionally. He attended the 95th Oscars earlier this year, where the song Naatu Naatu from his film RRR won an award for the Best Original Song.