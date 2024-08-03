<i>Devara</i> New Poster: Jr NTR And Janhvi Kapoor Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Advertisement

Devara New Poster: Jr NTR And Janhvi Kapoor Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Devara also stars Saif Ali Khan

Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor in Devara. (courtesy: janhvikpoor)
New Delhi:

We dare you to look away from the first poster of Devara featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR. Janhvi can be seen curled in Jr NTR's arms as they stand surrounded by foliage - she looks stunning as ever. Jr NTR, no less, is seen dressed in a matching white outfit. Sharing the poster on Friday, Janhvi Kapoor wrote on Instagram, "The most awaited Devara Second Single arriving on August 5th. #DevaraonSep27th #Devara Man of Masses." Devara stars Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles. Jr NTR will be reuniting with Koratala Siva for the film after Janatha Garage.

Check out the poster here:

The film's new release dates were announced in June this year. Karan Johar, who will distribute the Hindi version of the film, shared an update and wrote, "Prepare for an early arrival for an epic showdown with the unforgiving storm! Man of Masses Jr NTR's #Devara - in cinemas 27th September, 2024."

Speaking of her Devara character earlier this year, Janhvi Kapoor told news agency ANI, "My character is very entertaining. I had a great time on that set because the way those people carry out their work with love, the way they do it, the passion with which they do their work, their stories are so beautiful. They present every story with conviction. It is very unique, a different temperament, passion, attitude is there in their films. And I consider myself very lucky to have got this opportunity," she said.

;