New Release Dates For Alia Bhatt's Jigra And Jr NTR's Devara

Both the films have got new release dates. (courtesy: karanjohar)

It's time to revise your film calendars. Why, you ask? Because the release dates of Jigra, headlined by Alia Bhatt and Devara, starring Jr NTR, have been announced. Karan Johar, whose production banner Dharma Productions has backed both films, shared the big update on social media on Thursday. Sharing an update on Jigra, Karan Johar wrote, "Courage comes to play when one of your own is at risk. Starring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina - Jigra. Arrives in cinemas on 11th October, 2024." About the Jr NTR-led film, Karan Johar wrote, "Prepare for an early arrival for an epic showdown with the unforgiving storm. Man of Masses Jr NTR's Devara - in cinemas 27th September, 2024." The film was initially slated to release on October 10. Excited much?

The film has been directed by Vasan Bala and it also features Jason Shah. See the posts shared by Karan Johar here:

Earlier this year, Karan Johar revealed that Dharma Productions will have the North theatrical distribution rights of Devara that stars Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles. Jr NTR will be reuniting with Koratala Siva for the film after Janatha Garage. Jr NTR has had stellar years professionally in terms of work. He attended the 95th Oscars last year, where the song Naatu Naatu from his film RRR won an award for the Best Original Song.