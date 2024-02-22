Alia Bhatt Shares Pics With Jigra Co-Star Vedang Raina After Film's Wrap. Khushi Kapoor Reacts

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: aliabhatt)

Attention folks, Alia Bhatt has finally wrapped shooting of her upcoming film Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala. To mark the occasion, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress on Thursday shared some lovely and candid pictures with her Jigra co-star Vedang Raina. In the pictures shared, Alia Bhatt can be seen posing adorably with Vedang Raina, who made his debut in The Archies last year. Alia Bhatt captioned the post, "jigra oh… abki teri baari ho @vedangraina & that's a film wrap on #JIGRA @vasanbala @swapsagram See you soon... 27th September 2024 at a cinema near you." Reacting to the post, Vedang Raina commented, “The best ever .”Vedang's dear friend and The Archies co-star Khushi Kapoor dropped heart emojis below the post.

Take a look at the post below:

Vedang Raina also shared a similar post on his Instagram and wrote, "And that's a wrap on Jigra @aliaabhatt. A film and a character that has given me as much as taken away from me. A journey that's meant everything. See you at the movies on 27th September." Janhvi Kapoor's comment read, "No one's ready."

Take a look at his post below:

Karan Johar's post featuring his "Jigras" Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina read, "Our jigras. That's a wrap on our film, see you in cinemas on 27th September."

Take a look at the post below:

Last year, Alia shared some pictures from the first-day shoot of Jigra. The first picture shows Alia Bhatt looking upwards in front of her vanity van. Alia Bhatt looks intense in another picture. Another picture shows Alia getting her make-up done while sister Shaheen accompanies her on the sets. There are also snippets of a pair of shoes, the director and the clapboard. Alia wrote in the caption, "And we're rolling .. day one of bringing our jigra to life.. stay tuned as we bring to you a piece of our hearts.. fingers and toes crossed for the journey aheaddddddd ..love TEAM JIGRA." Take a look:

Vasan Bala is known for movies like Mard Ko Dard Nehi Hota, Monica, O My Darling. Alia Bhatt was last seen in Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani alongside Ranveer Singh.