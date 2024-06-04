Vettaiyan: Rajinikanth's Film To Clash With Jr NTR And Janhvi Kapoor's Devara

The image was shared on X. (courtesy: A_boby_)

Rajinikanth is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Vettaiyan. While the makers have not officially unveiled the release date, the superstar himself revealed the release date. During his visit to the Himalayas, Rajinikanth visited numerous yogis and sadhus. In a conversation with one of the yogis, he shared insights about his upcoming film Vettaiyan. He mentioned, “Vettaiyan will release for Dussehra. I have completed my portions. The shooting with other members of the cast is still ongoing. The film will release on October 10.”

Rajinikanth also discussed his film with director Lokesh Kanagaraj titled Coolie. He stated, “There's a new picture as well. I start shooting for it from June 10 onwards.”

Last month, Rajinikanth wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming movie Vettaiyan. The film is directed by TJ Gnanavel. The film's production house Lyca Productions shared the exciting news on X (formerly known as Twitter). They dropped a photo from the last day on the sets. In the snapshot, the entire Vettaiyan team is seen posing with Rajinikanth. The actor is all smiles and can be seen dressed in a grey shirt teamed with white pants. The caption read, "And it is a wrap for our Thalaivar! Superstar Rajinikanth completes filming his portion for Vettaiyan.

In April this year, a video of the actor from the sets in Hyderabad sent fans waves of excitement. Nicknamed Thalaivar, Rajinikanth recently travelled from Chennai to Hyderabad to resume shooting for Vettaiyan.

This is not the first time when the photos and videos from the sets have been circulated online. Earlier, a photo featuring Rajinikanth preparing for a scene went viral on the internet. The title teaser for Vettaiyan was unveiled in April, offering a tantalising glimpse into the film's world.

For Rajinikanth, Vettaiyan is more than just a project; it marks a reunion with his mentor, the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, after 33 years. Their collaboration has already generated immense buzz, especially after completing a schedule in Mumbai a few weeks ago.

The film will be released in multiple languages including Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.