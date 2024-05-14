Rajinikanth Wraps Shoot Of Vettaiyan. See Pic From His Last Day On Sets

The image was shared on X. (courtesy: lycaproductions)

Rajinikanth recently wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming movie Vettaiyan. The film is directed by TJ Gnanavel. The film's production house Lyca Productions shared the exciting news on X (formerly known as Twitter). They dropped a photo from the last day on the sets. In the snapshot, the entire Vettaiyan team is seen posing with Rajinikanth. The actor is all smiles and can be seen dressed in a grey shirt teamed with white pants. The caption read, "And it is a wrap for our Thalaivar! Superstar Rajinikanth completes filming his portion for Vettaiyan.

Last month, a video of the actor from the sets in Hyderabad sent fans waves of excitement. Nicknamed Thalaivar, Rajinikanth recently travelled from Chennai to Hyderabad to resume shooting for Vettaiyan.

This is not the first time that the photos and videos from the sets have been circulated online. Earlier, a photo featuring Rajinikanth preparing for a scene went viral on the internet. The title teaser for Vettaiyan was unveiled in April, offering a tantalising glimpse into the film's world.

For Rajinikanth, Vettaiyan is more than just a project; it marks a reunion with his mentor, the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, after 33 years. Their collaboration has already generated immense buzz, especially after completing a schedule in Mumbai a few weeks ago.

The film will be released in multiple languages including Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Following Vettaiyan, Rajinikanth is set to join forces with Lokesh Kanagaraj for Thalaivar 171.