Crazy Viral: BTS Pics Of Rajinikanth From The Sets Of Vettaiyan

Another day, another update from Rajinikanth's upcoming film Vettaiyan. On Friday, Malayalam director Nahas Hidhayath visited the film's sets to meet Rajinikanth. After the visit, the filmmaker shared his fanboy moment on Instagram and gave us a glimpse of some behind-the-scenes fun. In the pictures, Rajinikanth can be seen in a purple shirt paired and white pants. Nahas and Rajinikanth posed in front of a helicopter. Needless to say, the two looked oh-so-cool. In the caption, Nahas expressed how it is a dream come true moment for him. He wrote, “When the universe really conspires for your dreams.”

Vettaiyan marks Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan's on-screen collaboration after a gap of 33 years. A few days ago, Big B also shared a BTS snap from the sets. In the pic both the veteran actors can be seen hugging each other.

“I am honoured and privileged to be with the Thala the Great Rajinikanth again…He hasn't changed at all…The same simple humble down-to-earth friend despite his stratospheric greatness,” Amitabh Bachchan wrote in the caption.

Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth were last seen in Hum, which was released in 1991. They have also worked together in Andhaa Kaanoon and Geraftaar.

Before that, Vettaiyan's production house, Lyca Productions, posted a photo from the set on X (formerly Twitter). The picture featured Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth dressed in formal wear. “When Superstar and Shahenshah met on the sets of Thalaivar 170. Reunion on screens after 33 years. Thalaivar 170 is gonna be a double dose of legends! Rajinikanth…Amitabh Bachchan…Done with Mumbai schedule,” read the text attached to the post.

In October 2023, Rajinikanth announced his on-screen collaboration with Amitabh Bachchan. In a note, he wrote, “After 33 years, I am working again with my mentor, the phenomenon, Shri Amitabh Bachchan in the upcoming Lyca's ‘Thalaivar 170' directed by T.J Gnanavel. My heart is thumping with joy!”

In addition to Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth, Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, and Dushara Vijayan will also be seen in Vettaiyan.

Directed by TJ Gnanavel, who is known for films like Jai Bhim, Vettaiyan will be released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.