Rajinikanth And Amitabh Bachchan In A BTS Pic From Thalaivar 170

Rajinikanth And Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of Thalaivar 170. (Courtesy: X)

Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in Thalaivar 170. The film is directed by T J Gnanavel. Last week, Rajinikanth announced that he and Amitabh Bachchan are reuniting after 33 years. Now, production house Lyca Productions has shared a behind-the-scenes picture of the two superstars of Indian cinema. In the pic, Amitabh Bachchan is showing something to Rajinikanth on his phone. The makers have also announced that the shooting for the Mumbai schedule is done. The text attached to the post read, “When Superstar and Shahenshah met on the sets of Thalaivar 170. Reunion on screens after 33 years. Thalaivar 170 is gonna be a double dose of legends! Rajinikanth…Amitabh Bachchan…Done with Mumbai schedule.”

Before this, Rajinikanth shared a happy selfie featuring himself and Amitabh Bachchan on X (formerly Twitter) and said, "After 33 years, I am working again with my mentor, the phenomenon, Shri Amitabh Bachchan in the upcoming Lyca's "Thalaivar 170" directed by T J Gnanavel. My heart is thumping with joy." Big B and Rajinikanth were last seen in Hum, which was released in 1991. They have also worked together in Andhaa Kaanoon and Geraftaar.

After 33 years, I am working again with my mentor, the phenomenon, Shri Amitabh Bachchan in the upcoming Lyca's "Thalaivar 170" directed by T.J Gnanavel. My heart is thumping with joy!@SrBachchan@LycaProductions@tjgnan#Thalaivar170pic.twitter.com/RwzI7NXK4y — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) October 25, 2023

Amitabh Bachchan also dropped a behind-the-scenes photo of his character from the sets of Thalaivar 170. Along with the pic, he said, “Trying to magnify the moment…First day of work after 33 years with THE THALAIVAR .. RAJINIKANTH sirrrrr.”

A while back, in an interview with news agency PTI, Rajinikanth opened up about the film. He said, "I'm doing my 170th film with director Gnanavel and Lyca which will be a huge entertainer at the same time with a social message. I am going to shoot for my 170th movie... The title for the movie is not decided yet."

Rajinikanth was last seen in Jailer. The actor played the role of a retired police officer in the film.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan's last film was Ganapath.