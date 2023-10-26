Amitabh Bachchan Is 'Trying To Magnify The Moment.' Because, Rajinikanth

Amitabh Bachchan shared this image. (courtesy: amitabhbachchan)

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday shared a picture from first-day shoot of the film Thalaivar 170. Taking to Instagram, the 'Don actor shared the still which he captioned, "Trying to magnify the moment... First day of work after 33 years with THE THALAIVAR .. RAJINIKANTH sirrrrr." In the picture, the actor could be seen donning a grey formal suit and holding a magnifying glass. After 33 years, Amitabh Bachchan is all set to work with megastar Rajinikanth in the upcoming film Thalaivar 170.

The Zanjeer actor also shared a monochrome picture with actor Rajinikanth and wrote, "THE THALAIVAR .. !! What an honour."

In the picture, Rajinikanth could be seen wearing a white outfit while Amitabh dressed in a printed tracksuit with a head scarf. Thalaivar 170 is being directed by TJ Gnanavel.

Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier, Tushara Vijayan, Rana Daggubati, and Fahadh Faasil have also been cast as extras. Rajinikanth is expected to play a retired police officer in the film. Earlier, he was seen leaving the Chennai airport on his way to Kochi to shoot his next film.

"I am going for the next movie shooting. 'Jailer' movie is more successful than what we expected. 170th movie is directed by T J Gnanavel. It is Produced by LYCA which would be a big entertainment movie with a message. The title for the movie is yet to be decided," he said at the time.

Rajinikanth was recently seen in Jailer, which was a worldwide box-office hit. He plays a man seeking to avenge the death of his cop son in Jailer. Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, and Jackie Shroff were in important cameos.

Meanwhile, Amitabh was recently seen in the action thriller film Ganapath: A Hero is Born alongside Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon.

Apart from that, he also has a sci-fi action thriller film Kalki 2898 AD and a courtroom drama film 'Section 84' in his kitty.

