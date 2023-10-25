Rajinikanth On Working With Amitabh Bachchan After 33 Years: 'My Heart Is Thumping With Joy'

Big B with Rajinikanth.(courtesy: rajinikanth)

Superstar Rajinikanth shared a blockbuster photo of himself with his co-star and not just any co-star. He shared a photo with the one and only Amitabh Bachchan on X (earlier known as Twitter). The duo will co-star in TJ Gnanavel's untitled film. Rajinikanth captioned the post, "After 33 years, I am working again with my mentor, the phenomenon, Shri Amitabh Bachchan in the upcoming Lyca's "Thalaivar 170" directed by T J Gnanavel. My heart is thumping with joy." Needless to say the photo of the two megastars is going viral.

After 33 years, I am working again with my mentor, the phenomenon, Shri Amitabh Bachchan in the upcoming Lyca's "Thalaivar 170" directed by T.J Gnanavel. My heart is thumping with joy!@SrBachchan@LycaProductions@tjgnan#Thalaivar170pic.twitter.com/RwzI7NXK4y — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) October 25, 2023

Big B and Rajinikanth's friendship goes back a long way. Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth have worked together in 80s films such as Andhaa Kaanoon and Geraftaar . A few years later, the duo collaborated again for Mukul S Anand's Hum (1991).

Speaking about his 170th film, Rajinikanth told news agency PTI earlier this year, "I'm doing my 170th film with director Gnanavel and Lyca which will be a huge entertainer at the same time with a social message. I am going to shoot for my 170th movie... The title for the movie is not decided yet."

In terms of work, Amitabh Bachchan has super busy schedule. He currently hosts the 15th season of the TV quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. He was last seen in Ganapath with Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. Big B's upcoming projects include the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film The Intern, along with Deepika Padukone. Earlier, late actor Rishi Kapoor was to star in the film. He will also be seen in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.