Amitabh Bachchan And Rajinikanth To Share Screen Space After 32 Years

Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan. (Courtesy: Rajinikanth, AmitabhBachchan)

It's a double treat for all Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth fans. Amitabh Bachchan has joined Rajinikanth's Thalaivar 170. The production house officially announced the news on Tuesday. Sharing a picture of Amitabh Bachchan, the production house wrote, "Welcoming the Shahenshah of Indian cinema. Mr. Amitabh Bachchan on board for Thalaivar170. Thalaivar170Team reaches new heights with the towering talent of the one & only@SrBachchan." The film will be directed by Jai Bhim director TJ Gnanavel. The title of the movie has not been fixed yet. The shooting will reportedly start this month.



Earlier in the day, the production house also revealed that Rana Daggubati and Fahadh Faasil will also act in the movie. Welcoming Fahadh Faasil on board, the makers wrote, "Welcoming the incredibly versatile talent Mr. Fahadh Faasil on board for #Thalaivar170."



Welcoming Rana Daggubati in the cast, the makers wrote, "Welcoming the dapper & supercool talent Mr. Rana Daggubati. on board for #Thalaivar170#Thalaivar170Team has gotten even more charismatic with the addition of the dashing."

"I'm doing my 170th flim with director Gnanavel and Lyca which will be a huge entertainer at the same time with a social message," Rajinikanth told reporters at the Chennai airport before leaving for Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, reported PTI. The cast also includes Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier and Dushara Vijayan. Jawan composer Anirudh Ravichander will be in-charge of the music.

Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth acted together in Hum (1991). Rajinikanth's upcoming films include a yet-untitled project with Lokesh Kanagaraj and daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam. Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Ganapath and Kalki 2898 AD.