Rajinikanth Sends Best Wishes For Tiger Shroff's Ganapath. Actor Replies

Rajinikanth (L), Tiger Shroff (R). (courtesy: Rajinikanth)

Tiger Shroff, whose latest offering Ganapath hit the theatres today, received a heartwarming message from superstar Rajinikanth. The veteran actor wished Tiger and Team Ganapath good luck with these words, "My hearty wishes to @iTIGERSHROFF and the entire cast and crew of #Ganapath. All the very best to you and wishing the film a grand success.#tigershroff #ganapath #jackieshroff @bindasbhidu." Tiger Shroff reacted to the post on X (formerly known as Twitter) and he wrote, "Highest respect and loads of love Sir, Thank you so much for your generous words it means the world to us especially me. Thank you so much sir once again lots of love and respect."

Take a look at their Twitter exchange:

Highest respect and loads of love Sir, Thank you so much for your generous words it means the world to us especially me. Thank you so much sir once again lots of love and respect ♥️🙏🏻 https://t.co/ymPmcmOf44 — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) October 20, 2023

The screening of Ganapath was a starry one. Veterans like Hema Malini, Asha Bhosle, Subhash Ghai attended the screening. Rashmika Mandanna, Ananya Panday also attended the screening in their festive finery. Take a look at some of the pictures here:

Madhuri Dixit's husband Shriram Nene shared some inside pictures from the screening. In one of the pics, we can see Asha Bhosle, Jackie Shroff, Anupam Kher, Madhuri posing for a selfie. In another, Hema Malini and director Subhash Ghai can be seen in the frame. Shriram Nene wrote in the caption, "Wishing @tigerjackieshroff and @kritisanon the very best for #ganpath Kudos to the team!" Tiger Shroff replied to the post and wrote, "Thank you so much for coming mam it was an honour to be in your presence and dr nene's." Take a look here:

Ganapath released in theatres today. Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon are reunited in this film after nine years of their debuts in Heropanti. The film has been written and directed by Vikas Bahl and it has been produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Vikas Bahl, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani.