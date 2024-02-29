After Darbar, Rajinikanth Wears Police Uniform for Vettaiyan; Video From Set Goes Viral

Rajinikanth, the perennial cop on screen, is back in action donning the police uniform once again, but this time, he's got fans buzzing as he adds his iconic flair to the role in his upcoming film Vettaiyan. Directed by TJ Gnanavel, the movie has been keeping Rajinikanth on the move, jetting across the country for its shoot. Recently, a video of the actor from the sets in Hyderabad has sent waves of excitement among fans. Nicknamed Thalaivar, Rajinikanth recently made the trip from Chennai to Hyderabad to resume shooting for Vettaiyan, where he stars alongside Fahadh Faasil. In the viral video, Rajinikanth's arrival on set sparked jubilant screams from his fans as he greeted them, clad in what appears to be his character's police attire, hinting at his portrayal of a retired officer taking on the system in Vettaiyan.

This is not the first time when the photos and videos from the film's set have been circulated online. Earlier, a photo featuring Rajinikanth preparing for a scene while sporting his character's distinctive attire, including his signature glasses, went viral on the internet. The title teaser for Vettaiyan was unveiled earlier, offering a tantalising glimpse into the film's world. However, speculation about Rajinikanth's character continues, with a promotional video featuring him reading a book adorned with a picture of Subhas Chandra Bose and wielding a wooden stick, prompting theories about his role, perhaps as a college professor.

Following Vettaiyan, Rajinikanth is set to join forces with Lokesh Kanagaraj for Thalaivar 171, keeping fans eagerly awaiting his next cinematic venture.