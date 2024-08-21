Watch: Janhvi Kapoor Buys Brand New Toyota Lexus MPV. Here's How Much It Costs

Janhvi Kapoor is now a proud owner of a brand new Toyota Lexus MPV. The Dhadak actor purchased her new possession a few days back and she is often spotted riding the car. On Wednesday, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan arrived for an event. In the viral video, Janhvi Kapoor can be seen getting down from the car. The Toyota Lexus MPV, reportedly priced at a whopping Rs 2.50 crores, is considered one of the most expensive models available in India. Bollywood Hungama reported, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt also purchased a similar model in silver colour earlier this year.

Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in Devara. The actor is busy with the promotions of the film. A few days back, Janhvi Kapoor can be seen vibing to her newly released song Dheere Dheere from Devara in the lush green of London. Sharing a reel, Janhvi Kapoor wrote, "Dheere Dheere.Devara on the 27th of September. Take a look:

A few days ago, Janhvi Kapoor shared a BTS reel from Devara shoot. Sharing the video, Janhvi Kapoor wrote, "BTS" and dropped a kiss emoji. What drew the Internet's attention was Janhvi's rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya's comment on the video. He wrote, "Wow, who is this goddess" and dropped a love emoji. Shanaya Kapoor also dropped a series of heart emojis. Choreographer Bosco Martis wrote, "How cool." Take a look at the video here:

During the promotions of Mr & Mrs Mahi, Janhvi Kapoor shared the qualities she looks for in her partner. In a viral video, Janhvi Kapoor said, "Mere sapno ko jo apna sapna banaye, mujhe himmat de, baraba de, mujhe khushi de, mujhe hasaye and jab me roti hu tabh bhi mera saath de (Someone who makes my dream his dream, who encourages me, supports me, who makes me happy and who stands by me when I cry)." As soon as Janhvi finished her words, the audience said, "All the best." To this, Janhvi replied, "Why, all the best? Is it that difficult to find?" The audience replied back, "You have already found him." Janhvi blushed and winked at these words. On Koffee With Karan 8, Janhvi revealed she fondly calls Shikhar "Shiku".