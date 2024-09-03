Advertisement

Devara New Poster: Jr NTR And Janhvi Kapoor In A Dreamy World

Devara also stars Saif Ali Khan

<i>Devara</i> New Poster: Jr NTR And Janhvi Kapoor In A Dreamy World
Jr NTR with Janhvi Kapoor. (courtesy: janhvikapoor )
New Delhi:

Team Devara shared a new poster from the film and it features the film's lead actors Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. The poster features the actors posing in a dreamy set-up with ear-to-ear grins on their faces. Janhvi Kapoor captioned the post, "Are you guys ready? Daavudi . Video song out on September 4th. An Anirudh Musical." She added the hashtags #Devara and #DevaraOnSep27th. Shanaya Kapoor dropped heart and heart-eyed emojis in the comments. Devara stars Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles. Jr NTR will be reuniting with Koratala Siva for the film after Janatha Garage. Check out the post here:

Saif Ali Khan's character from the film  was introduced on his birthday. The caption on the post read, "His presence is a celebration of havoc. The hunt will be more brutal than ever #Devara #DevaraOnSep27th."

The revised release date for the film was announced in June this year. Karan Johar, who will distribute the Hindi version of the film, shared an update and he wrote on Instagram, "Prepare for an early arrival for an epic showdown with the unforgiving storm! Man of Masses Jr NTR's Devara - in cinemas 27th September, 2024."

During a recent event in Hyderabad, Jr NTR said this about the new project, "It's my promise to you all that the wait for Devara will be worth it and every fan will raise their collar in pride once the film releases," reported news agency ANI. Meanwhile, NTR Jr is collaborating with KGF director Prashanth Neel for a new untitled film.

Janhvi Kapoor, Jr NTR, Devara
