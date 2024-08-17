<i>Devara</i> New Teaser: Witness Saif Ali Khan AKA Bhaira's Brutal Glory. Brace Yourselves

Saif Ali Khan turned a year older on Friday (August 16). On the special occasion, the makers of Devara: Part One dropped the film's new teaser featuring Saif Ali Khan. Unveiling the menacing charm of Saif's character, Bhaira, the promo shows him in all his brutal glory. The teaser kicks off with Bhaira dominating a brutal ring fight, where his ferocity is met with cheers from an enthusiastic crowd. We then see him bloodied but triumphant, and later, in a dramatic sequence, Saif runs through a forest, showing his agility as he snatches a gun mid-air.

The caption read, "His hunt will be legendary. Presenting Saif Ali Khan as #Bhaira from the world of #Devara."

Devara: Part 1, directed by Kortala Siva, is a highly anticipated Telugu film that marks the debut of Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor in Telugu cinema. Devara stars Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, Srikanth and Shine Tom Chacko in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, with cinematography by Rathnavelu ISC, production design by Sabu Cyril and editing by Sreekar Prasad.

Originally envisioned as a standalone movie, Devara has been split into two parts, with the first installment hitting cinemas on September 27. Post-Devara, Jr NTR will next be seen with Hrithik Roshan in War 2.