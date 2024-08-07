On Janhvi Kapoor's <i>Devara</i> BTS, Rumoured Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya Wrote, "Wow, Who Is This Goddess?"

Janhvi Kapoor dropped a BTS video from her upcoming film Devara on Instagram. In the video, Janhvi Kapoor, clad in a white dhoti saree, can be seen shooting for the newly released song Chuttamalle. The video begins with Janhvi Kapoor looking at a mirror and winking. Scene changes - Janhvi Kapoor, vibing with the song, can be seen playing with water in the background of a picturesque locale. Sharing the video, Janhvi Kapoor wrote, "BTS" and dropped a kiss emoji. What drew the Internet's attention was Janhvi's rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya's comment on the video. He wrote, "Wow, who is this goddess" and dropped a love emoji. Shanaya Kapoor also dropped a series of heart emojis. Choreographer Bosco Martis wrote, "How cool." Take a look at the video here:

During the promotions of Mr & Mrs Mahi, Janhvi Kapoor shared the qualities she looks for in her partner. In a viral video, Janhvi Kapoor said, "Mere sapno ko jo apna sapna banaye, mujhe himmat de, baraba de, mujhe khushi de, mujhe hasaye and jab me roti hu tabh bhi mera saath de (Someone who makes my dream his dream, who encourages me, supports me, who makes me happy and who stands by me when I cry)." As soon as Janhvi finished her words, the audience said, "All the best." To this, Janhvi replied, "Why, all the best? Is it that difficult to find?" The audience replied back, "You have already found him." Janhvi blushed and winked at these words. On Koffee With Karan 8, Janhvi revealed she fondly calls Shikhar "Shiku".

Speaking of her Devara character earlier this year, Janhvi Kapoor told news agency ANI, "My character is very entertaining. I had a great time on that set because the way those people carry out their work with love, the way they do it, the passion with which they do their work, their stories are so beautiful. They present every story with conviction. It is very unique, a different temperament, passion, attitude is there in their films. And I consider myself very lucky to have got this opportunity."