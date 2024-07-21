Why Janhvi Kapoor Went Back To The Person She Broke Up With: 'It Was Very Extreme'

Image Instagrammed by Janhvi Kapoor. (courtesy: JanhviKapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor, who is rumoured to be dating Shikhar Pahariya, opened up about her first heartbreak during an interview with Hauterrfly. The Dhadak actor also talked about the mood swings she would experience during her menstruation cycle when she was young and how it would affect her romantic relationship. Speaking about her first heartbreak, Janhvi said the same person reconciled with her. Janhvi recalled, "I have genuinely experienced heartbreak only one time in life but the same person came back and put my heart together. So it was all good."

Recalling the days when her hormonal changes would affect her relationship, Janhvi said, "In the couple of years of my periods, every month I would break up with this person. The first two or three months, he would be in shock, but after that, he would be like "Yes, okay" and after two days, I would go back to him crying and saying sorry. I wouldn't understand why my brain was working like this. It was very extreme."

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor walked the ramp at Paris Fashion Week. Janhvi Kapoor shared pictures from the event. The carousel post features some candid shots in which Janhvi can be seen savouring an ice cream. She also shared some off-the ramp pictures. Sharing the clicks, Janhvi wrote, "A first thank you @rahulmishra_7 for having me as a part of your spectacular show that encapsulated energies and auras so beautifully. There was a meditative zen like vibration in the room that felt like such a change of pace compared to the exciting but hectic madness at Paris Couture Week that was contagious right till the door of your show. The slow soulful music, the patiently gliding models in your intricate garments and most importantly you and your family and teams sincerity, simplicity, unadulterated creativity and passion made this a perfect first." Take a look:

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Mr & Mrs. Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao. She will next be seen in Ulajh alongside Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew.