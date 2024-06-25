Viral: Janhvi Kapoor's Rumoured Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya Cheers For Her At Paris Fashion Week

Janhvi Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: JanhviKapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor made a stunning international debut at Paris Haute Couture Week. The Mr. & Mrs. Mahi actor captivated the audience as she walked the ramp for Indian designer Rahul Mishra. Janhvi Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya was also present at the fashion event. Janhvi Kapoor shared a picture on her Instagram stories in which Shikhar Pahariya can be seen seated in the audience. He can be seen sporting a big smile as Janhvi walks the ramp. Janhvi and Shikhar Pahariya are rumoured to be in a relationship for a while. They are often spotted at parties, events and family gatherings.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor shared a bunch of pictures from the gala fashion event. The carousel post also features some candid shots in which Janhvi can be seen savouring an ice cream. She also shared some off-the ramp pictures. Sharing the clicks, Janhvi wrote, "A first thank you @rahulmishra_7 for having me as a part of your spectacular show that encapsulated energies and auras so beautifully. There was a meditative zen like vibration in the room that felt like such a change of pace compared to the exciting but hectic madness at Paris Couture Week that was contagious right till the door of your show. The slow soulful music, the patiently gliding models in your intricate garments and most importantly you and your family and teams sincerity, simplicity, unadulterated creativity and passion made this a perfect first." Take a look:

Janhvi Kapoor also shared some stunning shots of herself and captioned the pictures, "And she stayed at @lebristolparis and they spoilt her silly in their spectacular honeymoon suite." Take a look:

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Mr & Mrs. Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao. The film is directed by Sharan Sharma, who made his debut with Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl in which Janhvi played the lead role. Mr & Mrs. Mahi marked Janhvi and Rajkummar Rao's second collaboration after Roohi.