Mr & Mrs Mahi Box Office Collection Day 11: Janhvi Kapoor And Rajkummar Rao's Film Crosses Rs 30 Crore Mark

A still from Mr & Mrs Mahi. (courtesy: DharmaProductions)

Mr & Mrs Mahi has now hit the ₹30 crore mark at the box office. On day 11, the sports drama saw a dip and amassed ₹ 0.90 crore, according to a report by Sacnilk. So far, the film, directed by Sharan Sharma, has collected ₹ 30.80 crore. Mr & Mrs Mahi features Janhvi Kapoor as Mahima, and Rajkummar Rao in the role of Mahendra. They get married and discover their shared passion for cricket. Mahendra decides to coach Mahima and help her become a professional cricketer. In addition to the leading duo, audiences are also appreciating the performances of Zarina Wahab, Kumud Mishra, and Rajesh Sharma.

On Monday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted a note on X (formerly Twitter) to share the second-week box office figures of Mr & Mrs Mahi. He wrote, “#MrAndMrsMahi performs on expected lines: Biz gathers momentum on [second] Sat and Sun, after the dip on Fri… Impacted by #Munjya at urban centres… Needs to hold from Mon - Thu to put up a decent score.”

Shedding light on the numbers, Taran Adarsh added, “[Week 2] Fri 1.31 cr, Sat 2.22 cr, Sun 1.95 cr. Total: ₹ 30.37 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice.”

#MrAndMrsMahi performs on expected lines: Biz gathers momentum on [second] Sat and Sun, after the dip on Fri… Impacted by #Munjya at urban centres… Needs to hold from Mon - Thu to put up a decent score.



[Week 2] Fri 1.31 cr, Sat 2.22 cr, Sun 1.95 cr. Total: ₹ 30.37 cr. #India… pic.twitter.com/k7XZ9Va09w — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 10, 2024

Meanwhile, film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in an NDTV review, gave Mr & Mrs Mahi 2 out of 5 stars. He said, “Mr & Mrs Mahi, at least parts of it, might have worked better had it stuck to a comic vein of the kind that it strikes when a disgruntled Mahendra makes reels to apprise the world of his role in the late-blooming Mahima's rapid ascent.”

Saibal Chatterjee continued, “Mr & Mrs Mahi never rises above the humdrum although it does have elements that render it passable as a relationship drama set against the backdrop of cricket.”

Released on May 31, Mr & Mrs Mahi has been backed by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios.