Janhvi Kapoor Reveals What Went Into The Making Of Mr & Mrs Mahi: 150 Days Of Training, 2 Injuries And More

Janhvi Kapoor in a still from the video. (courtesy: janhvikapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor is fully engrossed in the promotions of her upcoming film Mr & Mrs Mahi, travelling across the country. The actress has followed a rigorous training programme to play Mahima in the film, which also stars Rajkummar Rao. On Friday, Janhvi shared a sneak peek into her intense cricket training sessions for the role. The video features the text, “150+ days of training, 30+ days of shoot, 2 injuries, 1 film.” Throughout the clip, we see Janhvi dressed in cricket gear and practicing in the nets. From batting, running between the wickets and injuring her shoulder after being hit by a ball, the clip showcases Janhvi's hard work and dedication. In her caption, Janhvi Kapoor simply wrote, “#MrandMrsMahi in theatres 31st May.”

Reacting to the post, Janhvi Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya wrote, “The best of the best,” and dropped heart-eyes faces and red heart emojis. Janhvi's fitness coach Namrata Purohit said, “Cant wait to see this! I know how much you've put into this.”

A few days ago, the makers of Mr & Mrs Mahi shared a BTS video on YouTube. The clip featured director Sharan Sharma talking about the physical challenges Janhvi Kapoor faced during her training session. The filmmaker said, “So, we discovered she had something called MDI, which is multidirectional instability, which is something apparently very good for dancers, but not too good for cricketers. So now, in a span of two months, she has kind of torn up her ligaments in left and right shoulder. And now, we land up in a spot, we are like, ‘Okay, how do we make this film?' But I think we took a very wise call of doing all the correct rehab and giving her all the time needed to kind of recover from the injury.”

In the same video, Janhvi Kapoor's cricket coach, Abhishek Nayar also shared how the actress went through rigorous training for the film. He said, “We went to Baroda for a camp. For a 6-day camp, we were there, when Dinesh was also with us. So, we got a lot of experience working with some of these international cricketers, understanding body language, and how they move. From small things of how they walk, how they tap, how they tackle their guard. In terms of training, I think it was as rigorous as anyone would have, when they were preparing for an IPL, if not more.”

Mr & Mrs Mahi will be hitting the big screens on May 31. The movie has been jointly backed by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions.