Inside Orry's Winter Wonderland Vacation With Janhvi Kapoor And Nysa Devgn

Orry shared this image. (courtesy: Orry)

Orhan Awatramani aka Orry, who is best known for being, well, famous, has dropped a new Instagram update. So, we are here to break it down for you guys. In his new post, Orry has offered us glimpses of his winter vacation in London. In the images, Orry is seen, dressed in his winter best, having a gala time at a funfair. From jumping on rides to chomping on sweet treats, Orry definitely had a great time. The best part? He wasn't alone. Orry was accompanied by Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgn. In one of the images, Orry gave us a look at some photo booth pictures with Janhvi. The two also went on walks and grabbed Sushi, the images show. With Nysa Devgn [daughter of Ajay Devgn and Kajol], Orry dropped a selfie that has both of them beaming.

Sharing the photos, Orry said: “The value of a vacation.” In response, Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor said, “Fomo,” with teary-eye emojis.

A few days ago, Orry also shared a video in which he is seen dancing with Janhvi Kapoor on the popular Bajirao Mastani song Pinga. Sharing the video, he wrote, “#MastiAllTheTime.” Responding to the post, Janhvi Kapoor said, “Forgotten me for Big Boss…” referring to Orry's short stint on the reality show. “Missing u,” Janhvi added. Janhvi Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya also commented below the post, “Khilona bana khalnayak.”

Recently, Orry sparked a meme fest for his response to being asked what he does for a living. His response was, “I am working on myself. I am going to the gym, I am doing a lot of self-reflection, sometimes I do Yoga, I go for a massage, I am working, but I am working on myself.”

In another interview, he famously said that since he lives, he is “a liver”. “You go for a job; you are a jobber. You paint, you are a painter. I am living, I am a liver. Yea, I am a liver,” he says in the clip.

Orry - I live therefore Im a "Liver" ???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/q0ZH4jhiF6 — Rosy (@rose_k01) November 22, 2023

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Orry explained further and said: “Everyone wants to know this? I'll tell you exactly what I said in my first job interview to my boss as of today, ‘You know, ma'am, growing up I wanted to be an aeronautical engineer. But what am I today? I'm a singer, a songwriter, a fashion designer, a creative director, a stylist, an executive assistant, a shopper, and sometimes a football player, I don't know. I feel like life is about having dreams.”

Meanwhile, Orry's BFF Janhvi Kapoor will be seen next in Devara - I,Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, and Ulajh.