Viral: Orry Is Trolling Us All With This 'Karta Kya Hai' Song

Image instagrammed by Orry. (Courtesy: Orry)

You must be living under a rock if you haven't heard about Bollywood's BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry. Fans, including us, are obsessed with him. Let's admit, he is everyone's favourite. Even the paparazzi cannot seem to get enough of him. Be it red carpet events or a Bollywood bash, the spotlight is always on one and only Orry. Oh, and how can we not talk about the question on everyone's mind — "What does Orry do?" The curiosity about his life has reached new heights ever since the Internet sensation declared, “I am living, I'm a liver." Now, music producer and meme maestro Mayur Jumani has crafted a special song for Orry.

Mayur Jumani has given a playful twist on the iconic track Gori Gori from Shah Rukh Khan's film Main Hoon Naa. The lines are "Karta Kya hai Orry, Orry? [What does Orry do?] Parties main woh dikha kare, Paps ke sath photo shoot khicha kare. Par karta kya hai, jaana na koi uske siwa…" The creative montage features memorable clips, including Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday on Koffee With Karan, Karan Johar inquiring about Orry's professional life, Janhvi Kapoor mentioning his name, and the unforgettable snippet of Orry proclaiming, "You jog, you are a jogger. You paint, you are a painter. I am living, I am a liver.” Don't Orry, be happy — did you just say that?

The super cool video was jointly shared by Orry and Mayur Jumani on Instagram. Replying to the post, Kanika Kapoor dropped laughing eyes emoji. Zaid Darbar stated, "Hahaha Good one... Orry is smart and he knows what he's doing." Rupali Jagga joined in the show and added, “Hahahhahaha this is so coool.” Fukrey fame Manjot Singh said, "Brilliant."

Orry's name first cropped on the latest season of Koffee With Karan. In the episode featuring Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday, KJo asked the two about Orry. He said, “Now, that we are bringing up Orry. Can you just tell the world who he is?” To this, Sara replied, “Orry? Who doesn't know who Orry is?” Read all about it here.

A while back, even Salman Khan asked Orry to share details about his profession. During Orry's entry into the Bigg Boss 17 house, Salman said, To ek sawal uthta hai sabke mann me ki yeh Orry kaun hai? To yeh hai paps ka favourite, film celebrities ka bestie, jinki hai mysterious story, please welcome Orry. [A question arises in everyone's mind: who is this Orry? He is the favourite of paparazzi, the bestie of film celebrities, and the one with a mysterious story. Please welcome Orry.] Read the full story here.

As per media reports, Orry was not a wild card entry on the reality show Bigg Boss Season 17. Instead, he was invited to make a guest appearance.