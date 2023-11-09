Koffee With Karan 8: Sara Ali Khan And Ananya Panday 'Tell The World Who Orry Is'

Orhan with Ananya and Sara. (courtesy: orry)

The latest episode of Koffee with Karan Season 8 saw Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday spill “many a coffee bean.” From talking about relationships to their journey in the industry, the episode was all about friendship, love and the movies. During one of the segments, Karan Johar wanted Sara to tell the world who Orhan Awatramani aka Orry is. KJo says, “Now, that we are bringing up Orry. Can you just tell the world who he is?” To this, Sara replies, “Orry? Who doesn't know who Orry is?” Ananya interrupts, “Someone didn't know that. Then I tried to explain what Orry is. And, he told me. I forgot the line. It was something like ‘Loved, but misunderstood'. I think he's going by that now.” KJo, who seems to disagree, adds, “No, but that's what you call a phenomenon, not a person. But that's another profession. What do you do? I am misunderstood and loved by misunderstood. But there is also a job people have. What is his job?” Here comes Sara's reply. “I think it's like a really funny person. Yeah, he has great energy.” Ananya adds, “He dresses well. He is good with captions.”

Umm, Karan Johar didn't look convinced. He then asked, “You still haven't told me what he does.” Well, Ananya is “not sure, Karan, about the answer.” To KJo's question, “What does he do?” Ananya says, “He does a lot. He works for himself.” Then Sara adds, “He was on his life also. Yeah. I saw a video of him saying that he works on himself and he goes to the gym and has massages. He does Pilates.”

Orhan Awatramani is “Bollywood's BFF.” He is often spotted partying with Bollywood celebrities and star kids including Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, and Nysa Devgn. As per his LinkedIn page, Orry works as a Special Project Manager at the Reliance Industries Limited Chairperson Office. Orry has completed his Bachelor's in Fine Arts and Communication Design from New York's Parsons School of Design.

Now, coming to Orhan Awatramani's interview reference Sara Ali Khan gave on KWK. It was with Cosmopolitan India. Orry said, "I am working on myself. I am going to the gym, I am doing a lot of self-reflection, sometimes I do Yoga, I go for a massage, I am working, but I am working on myself.”



The latest episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8 is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.