Bigg Boss 17: Orry's ROFL Reply To Salman Khan's Question About His Profession

Orry with Salman Khan. (courtesy: orry1)

You must be living under a rock, if you don't know about Orhan Awatramani aka Orry. This young sensation is Bollywood's BFF. He is spotted at parties with Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan, among others. Now, the burning question on everyone's mind, echoing across social media: "Orry kya karta hai? [What is Orry's profession?]" It seems like even Salman Khan is curious about it. Salman, in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, welcomed Orry as a wildcard contestant. In a promo shared on Instagram, Salman Khan announces Orry's entry with a playful mystery: “To ek sawal uthta hai sabke mann me ki yeh Orry kaun hai? To yeh hai paps ka favourite, film celebrities ka bestie, jinki hai mysterious story, please welcome Orry. [A question arises in everyone's mind: who is this Orry? He is the favourite of paparazzi, the bestie of film celebrities, and the one with a mysterious story. Please welcome Orry.]

Here comes Orry rocking a tee that boldly declares, "I am a liver." As Orry makes his grand entrance, Salman glances at his tee, chuckles, and poses the million-dollar question, "I am a liver?" To this, Orry confidently responds, “Yes, I am a liver. Bhai you act, you are an actor, Lata Mangeshkar sings, she is a singer. I live, I am a liver.”

After looking at Orry's luggage, Salman Khan humorously quips, "Tumko pata hai na ki um is ghar me wild card entry ho. To hum log na logo ko pure sammaan ke saath bhejte hai, aur aap jaa rahe ho saamaan ke saath. [You do know that you are the wild card entry in this house. Usually, we send people with full respect, and here you are going with luggage.]”

Salman Khan then asks the question, "Ab yeh clarity India ko chahiye ki Orry karta kya hai? Yeh to mere ko bhi janna hai. [Now, India needs clarity on what Orry does. I am curious to know myself.]”

In his rustic Hindi, Orry responds, "Bhai, pura duniya sirf yehi prashn ke piche kyu kr re hai? Sab log ko pta hai mai bahut kam (karta hu). Mai subah suraj ke saath uthta hai, raat chand ke saath sota hai. Mai bahut kaam karta hai. Mai apne aap pe kaam karta hai. [Why is the world obsessing over this question? I do a lot of hard work. I wake up with the morning Sun and sleep with the evening moon. I work a lot. I work on myself.]”

Bursting into laughter, Salman Khan adds, "Pehla aadmi hai suraj ke saath uthhta hai aur chand ke saath sota hai. [He's the first man who wakes up with the sun and sleeps with the moon.]” Orry, with a knowing smile, chimes in, "Haan [yes.]"

In another promo, Orry is caught saying, "Mai anda (andha) hai, mai nahi dekh skta, [I am blind, I can't see]." To which, Salman playfully quips, "Kya? Anda hai? [What? Are you blind?]"

The curious case of Orry's profession was first discussed on Karan Johar's superhit chat show Koffee With Karan 8. The filmmaker questioned Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday about Orry. He asked, “Can you just tell the world who he is? What is his job?”